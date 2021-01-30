eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stake Decreased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in eGain were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 298.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 71.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 96,318.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other eGain news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.22 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut eGain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

