EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a growth of 378.2% from the December 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 669.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDRVF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EDRVF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.23. 134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

