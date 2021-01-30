Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EDIN opened at GBX 533 ($6.96) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 547.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 492.62. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 335.50 ($4.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 618 ($8.07). The stock has a market cap of £917.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The company has a current ratio of 26.56, a quick ratio of 25.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

In other Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) news, insider Glen Suarez sold 24,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77), for a total value of £128,034.06 ($167,277.32).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

