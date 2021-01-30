Edgeless (EDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $342,120.60

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $342,120.60 and $20.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00067489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.91 or 0.00872160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.44 or 0.04278540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017960 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

