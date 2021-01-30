Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Lifted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. FMR LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 34.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Ecolab by 26.9% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 12,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Ecolab by 56.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.71.

NYSE:ECL opened at $204.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

