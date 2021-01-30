Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $204.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.46. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

