Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 213.3% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EVG stock remained flat at $$13.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 47,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,563. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $13.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.