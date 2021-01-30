Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Shares Up 0.2%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.37. 90,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 105,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 173,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

