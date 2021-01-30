Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.38-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.19.
EMN stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $98.35. 2,675,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,628. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.
EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.50.
In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
