Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.38-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.19.

EMN stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $98.35. 2,675,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,628. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

