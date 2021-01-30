Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report sales of $2.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.41 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,003.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.35. 2,675,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,628. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.