Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report sales of $2.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.41 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,003.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.35. 2,675,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,628. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

