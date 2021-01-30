Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

