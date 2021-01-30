East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 515.3% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EJPRY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 129,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,752. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $15.16.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Retail & Services, and Real Estate & Hotels. The Transportation segment offers passenger transportation services primarily through Shinkansen network; and conventional lines in the Kanto area and other networks.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.