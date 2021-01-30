Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Update

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 955.9% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Earth Science Tech stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Earth Science Tech has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

