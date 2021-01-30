Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Update

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 955.9% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Earth Science Tech stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Earth Science Tech has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14.
About Earth Science Tech
