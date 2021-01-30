Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $126.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

EXP stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.03. 573,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,799. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $116.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,129,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,978 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

