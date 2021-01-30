DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. The stock traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.01. 433,889 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 175,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DZSI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get DZS alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DZS by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DZS by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DZS by 177.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in DZS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DZS in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $338.15 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.