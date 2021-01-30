DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to post $77.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.60 million and the lowest is $77.51 million. DZS posted sales of $77.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $289.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.47 million to $289.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $320.90 million, with estimates ranging from $311.79 million to $330.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $93.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on DZS from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

DZS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 286,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DZS by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in DZS by 57.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DZS by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

