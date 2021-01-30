Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $13.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $509.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,283. The stock has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $484.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

