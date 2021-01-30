Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.