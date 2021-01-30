Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 491,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,176,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,179,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,690,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,057 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

