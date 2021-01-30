Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,975 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 22,696 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

ABT traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,995,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,233. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

