Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $12.03 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,032,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,833,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $41.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $793.53. The company had a trading volume of 34,990,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,138,250. The firm has a market cap of $752.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,593.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $751.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

