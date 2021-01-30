Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $32.65 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,425 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,899,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

