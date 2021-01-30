Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $19.63 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,401 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in CSX by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 58.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,596,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,364. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

