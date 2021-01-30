Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 104,667 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 155.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,667 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Masco worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.31. 2,291,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.