Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $108.00 at Barclays

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

NYSE:DUK opened at $94.00 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,401 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

