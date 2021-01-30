DTE Energy to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.09 (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.085 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

DTE Energy has increased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,992 shares of company stock valued at $647,696. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.