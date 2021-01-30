DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in January

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DSDVY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.32. 38,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,278. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DSDVY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.