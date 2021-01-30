DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

DSP Group stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $380.62 million, a P/E ratio of -67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DSP Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 20,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,514.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,847 shares of company stock worth $1,110,066 in the last ninety days. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in DSP Group by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 455,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 284,637 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,160,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 117,197 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 95,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,740 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

