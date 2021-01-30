Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:DRIP opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £12.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.33. Drum Income Plus REIT has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 77.50 ($1.01).

About Drum Income Plus REIT

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

