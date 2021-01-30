Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:DRIP opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £12.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.33. Drum Income Plus REIT has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 77.50 ($1.01).
About Drum Income Plus REIT
