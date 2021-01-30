DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 127,974 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $54.11 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.