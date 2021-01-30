Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

DOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

DOV stock opened at $116.49 on Friday. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Insiders have sold a total of 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 60.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

