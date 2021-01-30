Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25 to $6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.24. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% or $7.219 billion to $7.352 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.06 billion.Dover also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.25-6.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.45.

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.49. The company had a trading volume of 880,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

