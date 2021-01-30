Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

