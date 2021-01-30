Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $128.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

