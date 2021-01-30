Dorsey Wright & Associates Trims Stock Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. 21Vianet Group accounts for about 0.8% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.13% of 21Vianet Group worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,094,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter worth $318,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 624,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 118,247 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. 1,964,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,926. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. The firm had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

