Dorsey Wright & Associates Trims Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,740. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

