Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 1,461 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. The Boston Beer accounts for 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of The Boston Beer worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $8.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $916.89. The company had a trading volume of 76,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,092.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $959.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $904.02.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,052.07, for a total transaction of $1,867,424.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $420,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.37, for a total transaction of $1,580,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,675 shares of company stock worth $68,542,348. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $909.27.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

