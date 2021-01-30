Dorsey Wright & Associates Raises Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Masimo were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MASI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Masimo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Masimo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

Shares of MASI traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.86 and its 200-day moving average is $241.48. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $1,638,169.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,140,675.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.