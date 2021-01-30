Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $9,568,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 544,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $118.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryanair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

