Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after buying an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 319.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 25,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.53.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,933. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

