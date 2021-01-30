Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Catalent were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $586,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 9.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $263,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTLT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $115.05. 1,150,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,125. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $120.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

