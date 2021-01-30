Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 117,307 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,463,000 after buying an additional 298,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,440,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,138,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,346,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,504. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.