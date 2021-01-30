Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 23,180 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 255.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 287,648 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after buying an additional 282,188 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,335,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after buying an additional 209,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,030,000.

IJK traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 258,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,004. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $78.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

