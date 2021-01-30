DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $194.99 and last traded at $193.27. 1,849,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,112,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoorDash stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

