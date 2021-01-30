Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on D. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised Dominion Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.58.

NYSE:D opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,644.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

