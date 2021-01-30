Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.58.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,644.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

