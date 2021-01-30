Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.04.

Shares of DHC opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $957.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 259,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 94,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

