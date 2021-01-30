DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce $4.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the lowest is $4.42 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $15.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $42.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in DISH Network by 1.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

