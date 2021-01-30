Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Down 6.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.78. 5,131,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,704,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

