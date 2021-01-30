Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.83.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIN. Sidoti began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.
Shares of DIN opened at $68.76 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.67.
In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 132,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,264 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
