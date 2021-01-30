Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIN. Sidoti began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of DIN opened at $68.76 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.67.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 132,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,264 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

